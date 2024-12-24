Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹426.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹425.90. The stock reached a high of ₹428.20 and a low of ₹414.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹35,423.75 crore, Exide's shares have seen significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹278.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 136,752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|425.2
|Support 1
|413.5
|Resistance 2
|432.95
|Support 2
|409.55
|Resistance 3
|436.9
|Support 3
|401.8
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 12.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹428.2 & ₹414.35 yesterday to end at ₹417.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend