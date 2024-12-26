Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹416.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹417.4. The stock reached a high of ₹421 and a low of ₹411.5, indicating some volatility within the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹35,542.75 crore. Over the past year, Exide Industries has seen a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹290.4, with a trading volume of 157,128 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 12.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1919 k & BSE volume was 157 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹421 & ₹411.5 yesterday to end at ₹418.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend