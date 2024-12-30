Hello User
Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 418.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 419 and closed slightly lower at 418.25. The stock reached a high of 426 and a low of 417.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,564 crore, the company's shares traded 47,876 times on the BSE. Over the past year, Exide has seen a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 290.4.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1423.5Support 1415.85
Resistance 2428.5Support 2413.2
Resistance 3431.15Support 3408.2
30 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 12.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
30 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 1223 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3142 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1175 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹418.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 426 & 417.15 yesterday to end at 418. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

