Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 553.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 550.5 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries closed at 553.7 on the last trading day, with an open price of 559.95. The stock's high was 560.15, and the low was 549.4. The market capitalization stands at 46,792.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 620 and a low of 241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 125,529 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1559.43Support 1548.83
Resistance 2565.02Support 2543.82
Resistance 3570.03Support 3538.23
30 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 8.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 630.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy7787
    Hold4433
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
30 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3961 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹553.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 560.15 & 549.4 yesterday to end at 550.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

