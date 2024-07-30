Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries closed at ₹553.7 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹559.95. The stock's high was ₹560.15, and the low was ₹549.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹46,792.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹620 and a low of ₹241.6. The BSE volume for the day was 125,529 shares traded.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|559.43
|Support 1
|548.83
|Resistance 2
|565.02
|Support 2
|543.82
|Resistance 3
|570.03
|Support 3
|538.23
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 8.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹630.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹560.15 & ₹549.4 yesterday to end at ₹550.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend