Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Decline in Trading Today

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at ₹419.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹418.45. The stock reached a high of ₹419.3 and a low of ₹410. With a market capitalization of ₹34,956.25 crore, Exide's shares traded a volume of 133,624 on the BSE. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹620 and low of ₹290.4, reflecting significant market fluctuations.
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹411.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹411.6
Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at ₹411.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹409.5 and ₹416.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹409.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 416.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has remained unchanged, trading at ₹411.60 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 29.38%, reaching ₹411.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.53%
|3 Months
|-11.84%
|6 Months
|-27.77%
|YTD
|29.38%
|1 Year
|29.38%
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|416.6
|Support 1
|409.5
|Resistance 2
|421.35
|Support 2
|407.15
|Resistance 3
|423.7
|Support 3
|402.4
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 14.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2965 k
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1999 k & BSE volume was 139 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹418.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹419.3 & ₹410 yesterday to end at ₹411.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend