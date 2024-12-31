Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 31 2024 09:31:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.90 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 736.75 0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 328.50 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 792.20 0.49%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 475.95 -0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Decline in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries share price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 411.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.5 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Exide Industries opened at 419.3 and closed slightly lower at 418.45. The stock reached a high of 419.3 and a low of 410. With a market capitalization of 34,956.25 crore, Exide's shares traded a volume of 133,624 on the BSE. The stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 620 and low of 290.4, reflecting significant market fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 09:35:36 AM IST

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries trading at ₹411.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹411.6

Exide Industries Live Updates: Exide Industries share price is at 411.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 409.5 and 416.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 409.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 416.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Dec 2024, 09:15:13 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries' share price has remained unchanged, trading at 411.60 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 29.38%, reaching 411.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.53%
3 Months-11.84%
6 Months-27.77%
YTD29.38%
1 Year29.38%
31 Dec 2024, 08:48:12 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1416.6Support 1409.5
Resistance 2421.35Support 2407.15
Resistance 3423.7Support 3402.4
31 Dec 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 14.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy6665
    Hold6665
    Sell0002
    Strong Sell3333
31 Dec 2024, 08:19:10 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2965 k

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1999 k & BSE volume was 139 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05:36 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: Exide Industries closed at ₹418.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 419.3 & 410 yesterday to end at 411.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue