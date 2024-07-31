Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 31 2024 09:07:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.60 1.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.70 1.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,168.80 0.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 349.60 -0.01%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 494.80 0.98%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 551.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 532 per share. Investors should monitor Exide Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock on the last day opened at 554, reached a high of 555.5, and a low of 530.25 before closing at 551.5. The market capitalization stood at 45220.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 620 and 241.6 respectively. The BSE volume was 397557 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:19:40 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Exide Industries has decreased by -0.89% and is currently trading at 527.25. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have increased by 113.02% to 527.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.75%
3 Months2.92%
6 Months67.2%
YTD67.28%
1 Year113.02%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1548.1Support 1523.25
Resistance 2563.9Support 2514.2
Resistance 3572.95Support 3498.4
31 Jul 2024, 08:31:40 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 5.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 630.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy6787
    Hold5434
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell4444
31 Jul 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4344 k

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 163.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03:34 AM IST

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: Exide Industries closed at ₹551.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 555.5 & 530.25 yesterday to end at 532. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue