Exide Industries Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Exide Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Exide Industries' stock on the last day opened at ₹554, reached a high of ₹555.5, and a low of ₹530.25 before closing at ₹551.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹45220.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹620 and ₹241.6 respectively. The BSE volume was 397557 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The share price of Exide Industries has decreased by -0.89% and is currently trading at ₹527.25. Over the past year, Exide Industries' shares have increased by 113.02% to ₹527.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.75%
|3 Months
|2.92%
|6 Months
|67.2%
|YTD
|67.28%
|1 Year
|113.02%
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Exide Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|548.1
|Support 1
|523.25
|Resistance 2
|563.9
|Support 2
|514.2
|Resistance 3
|572.95
|Support 3
|498.4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 5.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹630.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 163.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 397 k.
Exide Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹555.5 & ₹530.25 yesterday to end at ₹532. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.