Facor Alloys share price Today Live Updates : Facor Alloys Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Facor Alloys opened at ₹7.61 and closed at ₹7.76. The stock reached a high of ₹7.95 and a low of ₹7.61. The market capitalization of the company is ₹154.87 crore. The 52-week high for Facor Alloys is ₹10.9, while the 52-week low is ₹6. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 73,611 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Facor Alloys stock shows that the stock price is ₹7.88. There has been a 1.55% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.12.
Facor Alloys stock reached a low price of ₹7.61 and a high price of ₹7.95 on the current day.
On the last day of trading, Facor Alloys had a volume of 73,611 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹7.76.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!