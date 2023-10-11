Facor Alloys share price Today Live Updates : Facor Alloys enjoys bullish trading day

On the last day of trading, Facor Alloys opened at ₹7.61 and closed at ₹7.76. The stock reached a high of ₹8.08 and a low of ₹7.61 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹154.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10.9 and the 52-week low is ₹6. The BSE volume for Facor Alloys was 472,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Facor Alloys stock shows that the stock price is ₹7.92. There has been a percent change of 2.06, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.16, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Facor Alloys on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 472,878. The closing price for the stock was ₹7.76.
