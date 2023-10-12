Hello User
Facor Alloys Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Facor Alloys stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 17.3 %. The stock closed at 7.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.29 per share. Investors should monitor Facor Alloys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Facor Alloys

Facor Alloys opened at 7.96 and closed at 7.92 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 9.45 and a low of 7.96. The market capitalization of the company is 181.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 10.9 and 6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,146 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Facor Alloys share price Live :Facor Alloys closed at ₹7.92 on last trading day

On the last day of Facor Alloys trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,862,146. The closing price of the shares was 7.92.

