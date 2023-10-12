Facor Alloys Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Facor Alloys opened at ₹7.96 and closed at ₹7.92 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹9.45 and a low of ₹7.96. The market capitalization of the company is ₹181.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹10.9 and ₹6 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,146 shares on the BSE.
12 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST
