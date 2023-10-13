Hello User
Facor Alloys share price Today Live Updates : Facor Alloys Plummets in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Facor Alloys stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -3.98 %. The stock closed at 9.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.92 per share. Investors should monitor Facor Alloys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Facor Alloys opened at 9.45 and closed at 9.29. The stock had a high of 9.49 and a low of 8.6. The market capitalization of the company is 174.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 10.9 and the 52-week low is 6. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,408,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Facor Alloys share price Today :Facor Alloys trading at ₹8.92, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹9.29

The current data for Facor Alloys stock shows that the price is 8.92, which represents a percent change of -3.98. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.98% compared to the previous value. The net change is -0.37, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.37 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Facor Alloys share price Live :Facor Alloys closed at ₹9.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Facor Alloys on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,408,391. The closing price for the stock was 9.29.

