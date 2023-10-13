Facor Alloys share price Today Live Updates : Facor Alloys Plummets in Stock Market

On the last day, Facor Alloys opened at ₹9.45 and closed at ₹9.29. The stock had a high of ₹9.49 and a low of ₹8.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹174.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹10.9 and the 52-week low is ₹6. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,408,391 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Facor Alloys stock shows that the price is ₹8.92, which represents a percent change of -3.98. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.98% compared to the previous value. The net change is -0.37, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.37 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Facor Alloys on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,408,391. The closing price for the stock was ₹9.29.
