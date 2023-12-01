FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Fedbank Financial Services was ₹137.75 and the close price was ₹140. The stock reached a high of ₹148 and a low of ₹133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not available. The BSE volume for the day was 1,322,946 shares.

