FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 140 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.1 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES

On the last day of trading, the open price of Fedbank Financial Services was 137.75 and the close price was 140. The stock reached a high of 148 and a low of 133.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not available. The BSE volume for the day was 1,322,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹140 on last trading day

The volume of shares traded for Fedbank Financial Services on the BSE for the last day was 1,322,946 shares. The closing price of the shares was 140.

