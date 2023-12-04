Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 140 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.5 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at 141.05 and closed at 140 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 144.8 and a low of 141.05. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. Its 52-week high is 148 and the 52-week low is 133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 307,049 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹140 on last trading day

On the last day, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES had a trading volume of 307,049 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 140.

