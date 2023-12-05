FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 141.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.6 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:45:27 AM IST
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹140.6, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹141.35
05 Dec 2023, 09:08:54 AM IST
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹141.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹142.5
05 Dec 2023, 08:03:11 AM IST
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹142.5 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!