FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stocks plummet in trading today

5 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 01:52 PM IST
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 139.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.55 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES had an open price of 141.3 and a close price of 139.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 142.35 and a low of 138.55. The market capitalization of the company is 5134.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 153.5 and the 52-week low is 133.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 66135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 01:52:03 PM IST

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

15 Jan 2024, 01:42:26 PM IST

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days138.40
10 Days138.06
20 Days139.94
50 Days140.35
100 Days140.35
300 Days140.35
15 Jan 2024, 01:41:42 PM IST

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹139.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹139.8

The current data for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock shows that the price is 139.55. There has been a 0.18% decrease in the price, resulting in a net change of -0.25.

15 Jan 2024, 01:23:56 PM IST

Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Fedbank Financial Services stock is 138.55, and the high price is 142.35.

15 Jan 2024, 01:00:56 PM IST

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹139.5, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹139.8

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock is currently priced at 139.5 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -0.3. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Jan 2024, 12:41:28 PM IST

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Protean Egov Technologies1331.05.350.41618.8775.05383.46
Cyient DLM703.033.354.98779.0401.05575.22
Fedbank Financial Services139.5-0.3-0.21153.5133.155146.95
Samhi Hotels190.2-2.95-1.53197.35127.454147.03
Sai Silks (Kalamandir)259.0-7.9-2.96311.4220.053972.18
15 Jan 2024, 12:38:07 PM IST

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹139.6, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹139.8

The current data for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock shows that the price is 139.6 with a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.14%. Additionally, there has been a net change of -0.2, indicating a decrease in the stock's value by 0.2 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value based on the current data.

15 Jan 2024, 12:18:15 PM IST

Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

The Fedbank Financial Services stock had a low price of 138.55 and a high price of 142.35 for the current day.

15 Jan 2024, 11:40:05 AM IST

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹139.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES had a volume of 66,135 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 139.8.

