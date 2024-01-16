FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES sees stock decline

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at ₹141.3 and closed at ₹139.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹142.5, while the lowest was ₹138.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5211.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹153.5 and ₹133.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134,059 shares.
The current data for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock shows that the stock price is ₹140.2. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.05.
The current data for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock shows that the price is ₹141.55, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
