FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES sees stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 141.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.2 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at 141.3 and closed at 139.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 142.5, while the lowest was 138.55. The market capitalization of the company is 5211.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 153.5 and 133.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price update :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹140.2, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹141.25

The current data for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock shows that the stock price is 140.2. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.05.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹141.55, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹141.25

The current data for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock shows that the price is 141.55, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹139.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Fedbank Financial Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 134,059. The closing price for the day was 139.8.

