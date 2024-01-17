Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 141.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.25 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Fedbank Financial Services opened at 141.55 and closed at 141.25. The stock had a high of 142.35 and a low of 138.9. The market capitalization of the company is 5137.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 153.5 and the 52-week low is 133.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 148,978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹141.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares traded on the BSE was 148,978 shares. The closing price of the shares was 141.25.

