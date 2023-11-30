Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : FEDBANK Financial Services Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:44 AM IST
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 140 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at 137.75 and closed at 140 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 139.55 and a low of 133.15. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are not available. The stock had a BSE volume of 346,065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 11:44 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price update :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹147, up 5% from yesterday's ₹140

The stock price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES is currently at 147, with a percent change of 5 and a net change of 7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5% and the price has gone up by 7 points.

30 Nov 2023, 11:15 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES ORD stock is 133.15 and the high price is 147.5.

30 Nov 2023, 11:10 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹144.15, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹140

The FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock is currently trading at a price of 144.15. There has been a percent change of 2.96, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹140 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Fedbank Financial Services on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 347,471. The closing price of the stock was 140.

