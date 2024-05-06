FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Fedbank Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES had an open price of ₹127.05 and a close price of ₹127.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹129, while the low was ₹124.55. The market capitalization stands at 4670.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹153.5, and the low is ₹108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 31896 shares traded.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 127.5 and 126.45 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 126.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 127.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.53
|Support 1
|126.68
|Resistance 2
|127.87
|Support 2
|126.17
|Resistance 3
|128.38
|Support 3
|125.83
Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Fedbank Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹124.55 and a high of ₹129.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.41% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES as of 12 AM is 47.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹126.55, a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with the price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|127.92
|10 Days
|125.46
|20 Days
|124.32
|50 Days
|122.81
|100 Days
|130.04
|300 Days
|130.26
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price update :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹127.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹127.4
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹127.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹124.3 and ₹131.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹124.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.14% lower than yesterday
The volume traded by FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES until 11 AM is 44.14% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹127.4, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹127.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹129 & ₹124.55 yesterday to end at ₹127.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
