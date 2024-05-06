Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Fedbank Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:38 PM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 127.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.2 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES had an open price of 127.05 and a close price of 127.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 129, while the low was 124.55. The market capitalization stands at 4670.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 153.5, and the low is 108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 31896 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 127.5 and 126.45 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 126.45 and selling near the hourly resistance at 127.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.53Support 1126.68
Resistance 2127.87Support 2126.17
Resistance 3128.38Support 3125.83
06 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Fedbank Financial Services stock reached a low of 124.55 and a high of 129.

06 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.41% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES as of 12 AM is 47.41% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 126.55, a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with the price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 127.67 and 125.52 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 125.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 127.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.5Support 1126.45
Resistance 2128.1Support 2126.0
Resistance 3128.55Support 3125.4
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days127.92
10 Days125.46
20 Days124.32
50 Days122.81
100 Days130.04
300 Days130.26
06 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price update :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹127.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹127.4

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 127.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 124.3 and 131.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 124.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.14% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES until 11 AM is 44.14% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 127.4, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 127.62 and 124.02 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 124.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 127.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.67Support 1125.52
Resistance 2128.38Support 2124.08
Resistance 3129.82Support 3123.37
06 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹127.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 129 & 124.55 yesterday to end at 127.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.