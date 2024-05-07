Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 127.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.6 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : Fedbank Financial Services' stock opened at 127.05 and closed at 127.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 129 and the low was 124.55. The market capitalization stood at 4676.44 crore. The 52-week high was 153.5 and the 52-week low was 108.9. On the BSE, the trading volume was 44,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 462 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 701 k

The trading volume yesterday was 34.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 418 k & BSE volume was 44 k.

07 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹127.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 129 & 124.55 yesterday to end at 127.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

