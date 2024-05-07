FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : Fedbank Financial Services' stock opened at ₹127.05 and closed at ₹127.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹129 and the low was ₹124.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹4676.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹153.5 and the 52-week low was ₹108.9. On the BSE, the trading volume was 44,075 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 34.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 418 k & BSE volume was 44 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹129 & ₹124.55 yesterday to end at ₹127.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
