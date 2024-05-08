FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹126.95 with an open price of ₹126.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹126.8 and a low of ₹124.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹4630.26 crore. The 52-week high is at ₹153.5 and the 52-week low is at ₹108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 63095 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.55
|Support 1
|123.9
|Resistance 2
|128.1
|Support 2
|122.8
|Resistance 3
|129.2
|Support 3
|121.25
The trading volume yesterday was 2.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 610 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹126.8 & ₹124.45 yesterday to end at ₹126.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
