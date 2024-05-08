Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 126.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.35 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at 126.95 with an open price of 126.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 126.8 and a low of 124.45. The market capitalization stands at 4630.26 crore. The 52-week high is at 153.5 and the 52-week low is at 108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 63095 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1126.55Support 1123.9
Resistance 2128.1Support 2122.8
Resistance 3129.2Support 3121.25
08 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 673 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 690 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 610 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹126.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 126.8 & 124.45 yesterday to end at 126.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

