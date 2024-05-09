Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 125.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.85 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at 127.45 and closed at 125.2. The stock reached a high of 127.45 and a low of 124.3. The market capitalization stood at 4648.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 153.5 and 108.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 163 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 665 k

The trading volume yesterday was 75.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

09 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 127.45 & 124.3 yesterday to end at 125.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

