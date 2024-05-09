FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at ₹127.45 and closed at ₹125.2. The stock reached a high of ₹127.45 and a low of ₹124.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹4648.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹153.5 and ₹108.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 21,767 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 75.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹127.45 & ₹124.3 yesterday to end at ₹125.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!