FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹125.85. The stock had a high of ₹125.7 and a low of ₹124.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹4604.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹153.5 and the 52-week low was ₹108.9. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 12383 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.63
|Support 1
|123.93
|Resistance 2
|126.62
|Support 2
|123.22
|Resistance 3
|127.33
|Support 3
|122.23
The trading volume yesterday was 24.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 856 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹125.7 & ₹124.15 yesterday to end at ₹125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
