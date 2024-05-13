FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹125.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹125.7 and the low was ₹124.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹4604.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹153.5 and the 52-week low is ₹108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has decreased by -0.95% and is currently trading at ₹124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹124.65. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|-3.78%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.19%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.07
|Support 1
|18.27
|Resistance 2
|19.33
|Support 2
|17.73
|Resistance 3
|19.87
|Support 3
|17.47
The trading volume yesterday was 0.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 716 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹125.7 & ₹124.15 yesterday to end at ₹125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!