FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 125.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.65 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at 125.05 and closed at 125.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 125.7 and the low was 124.15. The market capitalization stands at 4604.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 153.5 and the 52-week low is 108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has decreased by -0.95% and is currently trading at 124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 124.65. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 20.42% to reach 22055.20 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months-3.78%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-8.19%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 119.07Support 118.27
Resistance 219.33Support 217.73
Resistance 319.87Support 317.47
13 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 733 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 726 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 716 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

13 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 125.7 & 124.15 yesterday to end at 125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

