FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Fedbank Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at ₹125.05 and closed at ₹125.85. The stock's high was ₹125.7 and the low was ₹124.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹4604.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹153.5 and the low was ₹108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES touched a high of 125.8 & a low of 125.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.02
|Support 1
|125.27
|Resistance 2
|126.28
|Support 2
|124.78
|Resistance 3
|126.77
|Support 3
|124.52
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% today to reach ₹124.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are declining, whereas Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|347.1
|4.6
|1.34
|377.45
|242.8
|5107.04
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|null
|1055.25
|-23.3
|-2.16
|1258.0
|974.45
|4589.68
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|193.45
|5.7
|3.04
|237.8
|127.45
|4217.89
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹17.95. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has dropped by -0.95% today, trading at ₹124.65. Over the past year, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹124.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|3 Months
|-2.34%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.26%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.95
|Support 1
|17.95
|Resistance 2
|17.95
|Support 2
|17.95
|Resistance 3
|17.95
|Support 3
|17.95
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 240 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 729 k
The trading volume yesterday was 67.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 199 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹125.7 & ₹124.15 yesterday to end at ₹125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!