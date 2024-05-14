Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Fedbank Financial Services Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 125.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.65 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Stock Price Today

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at 125.05 and closed at 125.85. The stock's high was 125.7 and the low was 124.15. The market capitalization stood at 4604.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 153.5 and the low was 108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES touched a high of 125.8 & a low of 125.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1126.02Support 1125.27
Resistance 2126.28Support 2124.78
Resistance 3126.77Support 3124.52
14 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% today to reach 124.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are declining, whereas Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are witnessing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical347.14.61.34377.45242.85107.04
Rockingdeals Circular Economy1157.9-29.45-2.481712.0775.04683.33
Net Avenue Technologies124.65-1.2-0.95153.5108.94604.41
null1055.25-23.3-2.161258.0974.454589.68
Techknowgreen Solutions193.455.73.04237.8127.454217.89
14 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 124.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 17.95. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

14 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has dropped by -0.95% today, trading at 124.65. Over the past year, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has plummeted by -99999.99% to 124.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.14% to reach 22104.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.65%
3 Months-2.34%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-8.26%
1 Year-99999.99%
14 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.95Support 117.95
Resistance 217.95Support 217.95
Resistance 317.95Support 317.95
14 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 240 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 729 k

The trading volume yesterday was 67.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 199 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

14 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Live :FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 125.7 & 124.15 yesterday to end at 125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

