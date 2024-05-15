FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES saw an open price of ₹125.05 and a close price of ₹125.85. The stock reached a high of ₹125.7 and a low of ₹124.15. The market capitalization stood at 4604.41 cr, with a 52-week high of 153.5 and a 52-week low of 108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.
Disclaimer
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has a 6.58% MF holding & 1.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.45% in december to 6.58% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.54% in december to 1.05% in march quarter.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES achieved a ROE of 13.53% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 9.24% for the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 13.47% and 13.43% respectively.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has experienced an EPS growth of 62.09% and a revenue growth of 31.18% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 15573.21 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% to reach ₹124.65. Among its peers, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are experiencing declines, while Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|358.0
|10.15
|2.92
|377.45
|242.8
|5267.42
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|null
|1055.25
|-23.3
|-2.16
|1258.0
|974.45
|4589.68
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|196.0
|1.35
|0.69
|237.8
|127.45
|4273.49
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock had a low of ₹124.15 and a high of ₹125.70 on the current day.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price closed the day at ₹124.65 - a 0.95% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 17.95 , 17.95 , 17.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 17.95 , 17.95 , 17.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|125.15
|10 Days
|126.74
|20 Days
|125.23
|50 Days
|122.65
|100 Days
|129.28
|300 Days
|129.99
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 124.77 and 124.22 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 124.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 124.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.38
|Support 1
|123.88
|Resistance 2
|124.72
|Support 2
|123.72
|Resistance 3
|124.88
|Support 3
|123.38
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 124.95 and 123.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 123.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 124.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.77
|Support 1
|124.22
|Resistance 2
|125.13
|Support 2
|124.03
|Resistance 3
|125.32
|Support 3
|123.67
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock of Fedbank Financial Services reached a high of ₹125.7 and a low of ₹124.15 on the current day.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 125.23 and 123.18 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by buying near the hourly support at 123.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 125.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.95
|Support 1
|123.95
|Resistance 2
|125.45
|Support 2
|123.45
|Resistance 3
|125.95
|Support 3
|122.95
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|125.15
|10 Days
|126.74
|20 Days
|125.23
|50 Days
|122.65
|100 Days
|129.28
|300 Days
|129.99
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 125.85 and a low of 123.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 124.85 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 124.1 and 123.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.23
|Support 1
|123.18
|Resistance 2
|126.57
|Support 2
|122.47
|Resistance 3
|127.28
|Support 3
|121.13
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% today to reach ₹124.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are declining, whereas Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and -0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|350.0
|2.15
|0.62
|377.45
|242.8
|5149.71
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|null
|1055.25
|-23.3
|-2.16
|1258.0
|974.45
|4589.68
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|199.45
|4.8
|2.47
|237.8
|127.45
|4348.71
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES touched a high of 126.85 & a low of 125.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.6
|Support 1
|124.85
|Resistance 2
|127.6
|Support 2
|124.1
|Resistance 3
|128.35
|Support 3
|123.1
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% to ₹124.65. Among its peers, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are declining, while Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly up by 0.24% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|354.95
|7.1
|2.04
|377.45
|242.8
|5222.54
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|null
|1055.25
|-23.3
|-2.16
|1258.0
|974.45
|4589.68
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|200.8
|6.15
|3.16
|237.8
|127.45
|4378.15
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at ₹124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹124.65. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.04%
|3 Months
|0.04%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.08%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.52
|Support 1
|123.97
|Resistance 2
|126.38
|Support 2
|123.28
|Resistance 3
|127.07
|Support 3
|122.42
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 451 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 740 k
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 444 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.7 & ₹124.15 yesterday to end at ₹125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!