Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at 124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's 125.85

34 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 125.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.65 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES saw an open price of 125.05 and a close price of 125.85. The stock reached a high of 125.7 and a low of 124.15. The market capitalization stood at 4604.41 cr, with a 52-week high of 153.5 and a 52-week low of 108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has a 6.58% MF holding & 1.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.45% in december to 6.58% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.54% in december to 1.05% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES achieved a ROE of 13.53% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 9.24% for the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 13.47% and 13.43% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has experienced an EPS growth of 62.09% and a revenue growth of 31.18% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 15573.21 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth in revenue and profit for the quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% to reach 124.65. Among its peers, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are experiencing declines, while Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical358.010.152.92377.45242.85267.42
Rockingdeals Circular Economy1157.9-29.45-2.481712.0775.04683.33
Net Avenue Technologies124.65-1.2-0.95153.5108.94604.41
null1055.25-23.3-2.161258.0974.454589.68
Techknowgreen Solutions196.01.350.69237.8127.454273.49
15 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock had a low of 124.15 and a high of 125.70 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price closed the day at 124.65 - a 0.95% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 17.95 , 17.95 , 17.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 17.95 , 17.95 , 17.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:20 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.97 and 125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days125.15
10 Days126.74
20 Days125.23
50 Days122.65
100 Days129.28
300 Days129.99
15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:40 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 124.77 and 124.22 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 124.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 124.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.38Support 1123.88
Resistance 2124.72Support 2123.72
Resistance 3124.88Support 3123.38
15 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.97 and 125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 124.95 and 123.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 123.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 124.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.77Support 1124.22
Resistance 2125.13Support 2124.03
Resistance 3125.32Support 3123.67
15 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock of Fedbank Financial Services reached a high of 125.7 and a low of 124.15 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 125.23 and 123.18 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use a rangebound trading approach by buying near the hourly support at 123.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 125.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.95Support 1123.95
Resistance 2125.45Support 2123.45
Resistance 3125.95Support 3122.95
15 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days125.15
10 Days126.74
20 Days125.23
50 Days122.65
100 Days129.28
300 Days129.99
15 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.97 and 125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 125.85 and a low of 123.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 124.85 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 124.1 and 123.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.23Support 1123.18
Resistance 2126.57Support 2122.47
Resistance 3127.28Support 3121.13
15 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.97 and 125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% today to reach 124.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are declining, whereas Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical350.02.150.62377.45242.85149.71
Rockingdeals Circular Economy1157.9-29.45-2.481712.0775.04683.33
Net Avenue Technologies124.65-1.2-0.95153.5108.94604.41
null1055.25-23.3-2.161258.0974.454589.68
Techknowgreen Solutions199.454.82.47237.8127.454348.71
15 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES touched a high of 126.85 & a low of 125.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1126.6Support 1124.85
Resistance 2127.6Support 2124.1
Resistance 3128.35Support 3123.1
15 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by 0.95% to 124.65. Among its peers, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are declining, while Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly up by 0.24% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical354.957.12.04377.45242.85222.54
Rockingdeals Circular Economy1157.9-29.45-2.481712.0775.04683.33
Net Avenue Technologies124.65-1.2-0.95153.5108.94604.41
null1055.25-23.3-2.161258.0974.454589.68
Techknowgreen Solutions200.86.153.16237.8127.454378.15
15 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.97 and 125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at 124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 124.65. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.04%
3 Months0.04%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-8.08%
1 Year-99999.99%
15 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.52Support 1123.97
Resistance 2126.38Support 2123.28
Resistance 3127.07Support 3122.42
15 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 451 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 740 k

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 444 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

15 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 125.7 & 124.15 yesterday to end at 125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.