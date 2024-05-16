Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at 124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's 125.85

34 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 125.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.65 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : Fedbank Financial Services had an open price of 125.05 and closed at 125.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 125.7 and a low of 124.15. The market capitalization stands at 4604.41 crore. The 52-week high was 153.5 and the low was 108.9. On the BSE, the trading volume was 12383 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has a 6.58% MF holding & 1.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.45% in december to 6.58% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.54% in december to 1.05% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 13.53% in the latest fiscal year, with a Return on Investment (ROI) of 9.24%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and next fiscal year are 13.47% and 13.43% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has shown an EPS growth of 62.09% and a revenue growth of 31.18% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 15573.21 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Today, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES' stock price dropped by 0.95% to reach 124.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, null, and Techknowgreen Solutions are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical348.35-4.65-1.32377.45242.85125.43
Rockingdeals Circular Economy1157.9-29.45-2.481712.0775.04683.33
Net Avenue Technologies124.65-1.2-0.95153.5108.94604.41
null1055.25-23.3-2.161258.0974.454589.68
Techknowgreen Solutions196.65-0.05-0.03237.8127.454287.66
16 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock reached a high of 125.7 and a low of 124.15 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 0.00% lower than yesterday

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES saw a volume traded of 0.00% lower than yesterday by 3 PM, with the price at 124.65, down by -0.95%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days125.15
10 Days126.18
20 Days125.19
50 Days122.56
100 Days129.07
300 Days129.95
16 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.1 and a low of 123.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.15Support 1123.8
Resistance 2124.3Support 2123.6
Resistance 3124.5Support 3123.45
16 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.2 and a low of 123.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 124.25 and 124.6, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.12Support 1123.87
Resistance 2124.28Support 2123.78
Resistance 3124.37Support 3123.62
16 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock reached a low of 124.15 and a high of 125.7 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a peak of 124.2 and a low of 123.45 during the last trading hour. In the same hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 124.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.25Support 1123.5
Resistance 2124.6Support 2123.1
Resistance 3125.0Support 3122.75
16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days125.15
10 Days126.18
20 Days125.19
50 Days122.56
100 Days129.07
300 Days129.95
16 May 2024, 11:42 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.45 and a low of 123.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 124.25 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.4Support 1123.25
Resistance 2125.0Support 2122.7
Resistance 3125.55Support 3122.1
16 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by -0.95% to reach 124.65, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are all declining, but Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical353.80.80.23377.45242.85205.62
Rockingdeals Circular Economy1157.9-29.45-2.481712.0775.04683.33
Net Avenue Technologies124.65-1.2-0.95153.5108.94604.41
null1055.25-23.3-2.161258.0974.454589.68
Techknowgreen Solutions198.551.850.94237.8127.454329.09
16 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES touched a high of 124.4 & a low of 123.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.25Support 1123.0
Resistance 2124.95Support 2122.45
Resistance 3125.5Support 3121.75
16 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by -0.95% to reach 124.65, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Peers like Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are all declining today, but Techknowgreen Solutions, another peer, is showing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.29%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical351.65-1.35-0.38377.45242.85173.99
Rockingdeals Circular Economy1157.9-29.45-2.481712.0775.04683.33
Net Avenue Technologies124.65-1.2-0.95153.5108.94604.41
null1055.25-23.3-2.161258.0974.454589.68
Techknowgreen Solutions198.92.21.12237.8127.454336.72
16 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at 124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares plummeted by -99999.99% to 124.65, while the Nifty increased by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.9%
3 Months-1.03%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-9.22%
1 Year-99999.99%
16 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.95Support 117.95
Resistance 217.95Support 217.95
Resistance 317.95Support 317.95
16 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 741 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 769 k

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 720 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

16 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 125.7 & 124.15 yesterday to end at 125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

