FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at 124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's 125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : Fedbank Financial Services had an open price of ₹125.05 and closed at ₹125.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹125.7 and a low of ₹124.15. The market capitalization stands at 4604.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹153.5 and the low was ₹108.9. On the BSE, the trading volume was 12383 shares.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has a 6.58% MF holding & 1.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.45% in december to 6.58% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.54% in december to 1.05% in march quarter.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 13.53% in the latest fiscal year, with a Return on Investment (ROI) of 9.24%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and next fiscal year are 13.47% and 13.43% respectively.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has shown an EPS growth of 62.09% and a revenue growth of 31.18% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 15573.21 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Today, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES' stock price dropped by 0.95% to reach ₹124.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, null, and Techknowgreen Solutions are also experiencing declines today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|348.35
|-4.65
|-1.32
|377.45
|242.8
|5125.43
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|null
|1055.25
|-23.3
|-2.16
|1258.0
|974.45
|4589.68
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|196.65
|-0.05
|-0.03
|237.8
|127.45
|4287.66
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock reached a high of ₹125.7 and a low of ₹124.15 on the current day.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price closed the day at ₹124.65 - a 0.95% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 125.52 , 126.38 , 127.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 123.97 , 123.28 , 122.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES saw a volume traded of 0.00% lower than yesterday by 3 PM, with the price at ₹124.65, down by -0.95%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|125.15
|10 Days
|126.18
|20 Days
|125.19
|50 Days
|122.56
|100 Days
|129.07
|300 Days
|129.95
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.1 and a low of 123.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.15
|Support 1
|123.8
|Resistance 2
|124.3
|Support 2
|123.6
|Resistance 3
|124.5
|Support 3
|123.45
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.2 and a low of 123.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 124.25 and 124.6, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.12
|Support 1
|123.87
|Resistance 2
|124.28
|Support 2
|123.78
|Resistance 3
|124.37
|Support 3
|123.62
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock reached a low of ₹124.15 and a high of ₹125.7 on the current day.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a peak of 124.2 and a low of 123.45 during the last trading hour. In the same hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 124.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.25
|Support 1
|123.5
|Resistance 2
|124.6
|Support 2
|123.1
|Resistance 3
|125.0
|Support 3
|122.75
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|125.15
|10 Days
|126.18
|20 Days
|125.19
|50 Days
|122.56
|100 Days
|129.07
|300 Days
|129.95
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.45 and a low of 123.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 124.25 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.4
|Support 1
|123.25
|Resistance 2
|125.0
|Support 2
|122.7
|Resistance 3
|125.55
|Support 3
|122.1
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by -0.95% to reach ₹124.65, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are all declining, but Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical and Techknowgreen Solutions are showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|353.8
|0.8
|0.23
|377.45
|242.8
|5205.62
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|null
|1055.25
|-23.3
|-2.16
|1258.0
|974.45
|4589.68
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|198.55
|1.85
|0.94
|237.8
|127.45
|4329.09
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES touched a high of 124.4 & a low of 123.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.25
|Support 1
|123.0
|Resistance 2
|124.95
|Support 2
|122.45
|Resistance 3
|125.5
|Support 3
|121.75
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by -0.95% to reach ₹124.65, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Peers like Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, Net Avenue Technologies, and null are all declining today, but Techknowgreen Solutions, another peer, is showing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.29%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|351.65
|-1.35
|-0.38
|377.45
|242.8
|5173.99
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|null
|1055.25
|-23.3
|-2.16
|1258.0
|974.45
|4589.68
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|198.9
|2.2
|1.12
|237.8
|127.45
|4336.72
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at ₹124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹124.65, while the Nifty increased by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.9%
|3 Months
|-1.03%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-9.22%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.95
|Support 1
|17.95
|Resistance 2
|17.95
|Support 2
|17.95
|Resistance 3
|17.95
|Support 3
|17.95
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 720 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.7 & ₹124.15 yesterday to end at ₹125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
