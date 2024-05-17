FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Highlights : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last trading day, with the open price at ₹125.05 and the close price at ₹125.85. The stock reached a high of ₹125.7 and a low of ₹124.15 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹4604.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹153.5 and a 52-week low of ₹108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12,383 shares.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has a 6.58% MF holding & 1.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.45% in december to 6.58% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.54% in december to 1.05% in march quarter.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reported a ROE of 13.53% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment of 9.24% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.47% and 13.43% respectively.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has shown an EPS growth of 62.09% and a revenue growth of 31.18% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 15573.21 cr, which is 0.00% higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Today, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES saw a 0.95% decrease in its share price, trading at ₹124.65. Among its peers, Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, and Net Avenue Technologies are declining, while Techknowgreen Solutions and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|344.65
|-4.95
|-1.42
|377.45
|242.8
|5070.99
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|201.5
|3.95
|2.0
|237.8
|127.45
|4393.41
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|127.45
|2.65
|2.12
|153.85
|109.25
|275.32
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock traded at a low of ₹124.15 and reached a high of ₹125.70 on the current day.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed today at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price closed the day at ₹124.65 - a 0.95% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 125.52 , 126.38 , 127.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 123.97 , 123.28 , 122.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|124.74
|10 Days
|125.73
|20 Days
|125.15
|50 Days
|122.45
|100 Days
|128.83
|300 Days
|129.89
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a peak of 124.35 and a bottom of 123.9 in the recent trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong upward trend. Traders should monitor potential overbought signals in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.2
|Support 1
|123.75
|Resistance 2
|124.5
|Support 2
|123.6
|Resistance 3
|124.65
|Support 3
|123.3
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.35 and a low of 124.0 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 124.43 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.23
|Support 1
|123.88
|Resistance 2
|124.47
|Support 2
|123.77
|Resistance 3
|124.58
|Support 3
|123.53
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Fedbank Financial Services stock's low price for the day was ₹124.15 and the high price was ₹125.70.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.4 and a low of 123.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 124.32 and 124.53, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.43
|Support 1
|123.93
|Resistance 2
|124.67
|Support 2
|123.67
|Resistance 3
|124.93
|Support 3
|123.43
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|124.74
|10 Days
|125.73
|20 Days
|125.15
|50 Days
|122.45
|100 Days
|128.83
|300 Days
|129.89
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Short Term and Long Term Trends
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES reached a high of 124.2 and a low of 123.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 124.45 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.32
|Support 1
|123.77
|Resistance 2
|124.53
|Support 2
|123.43
|Resistance 3
|124.87
|Support 3
|123.22
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES dropped by -0.95% to ₹124.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical, Rockingdeals Circular Economy, and Net Avenue Technologies are declining, whereas Techknowgreen Solutions and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|348.8
|-0.8
|-0.23
|377.45
|242.8
|5132.05
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|202.75
|5.2
|2.63
|237.8
|127.45
|4420.67
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|127.2
|2.4
|1.92
|153.85
|109.25
|274.78
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES touched a high of 124.5 & a low of 123.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.45
|Support 1
|123.6
|Resistance 2
|124.9
|Support 2
|123.2
|Resistance 3
|125.3
|Support 3
|122.75
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Live Updates: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES declined by 0.95% today to reach ₹124.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Rockingdeals Circular Economy and Net Avenue Technologies are falling, whereas Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical, Techknowgreen Solutions, and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering are on the rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|350.85
|1.25
|0.36
|377.45
|242.8
|5162.22
|Rockingdeals Circular Economy
|1157.9
|-29.45
|-2.48
|1712.0
|775.0
|4683.33
|Net Avenue Technologies
|124.65
|-1.2
|-0.95
|153.5
|108.9
|4604.41
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|203.1
|5.55
|2.81
|237.8
|127.45
|4428.3
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|126.7
|1.9
|1.52
|153.85
|109.25
|273.7
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has decreased by -0.95% and is currently trading at ₹124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹124.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|-3.7%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.67%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.52
|Support 1
|123.97
|Resistance 2
|126.38
|Support 2
|123.28
|Resistance 3
|127.07
|Support 3
|122.42
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 183 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 647 k
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 162 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.7 & ₹124.15 yesterday to end at ₹125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
