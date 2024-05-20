Hello User
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Fedbank Financial Services Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live Updates : FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 125.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.65 per share. Investors should monitor FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live Updates

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at 125.05, reaching a high of 125.7 and a low of 124.15 before closing at 125.85. The market capitalization stood at 4604.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 153.5 and a 52-week low of 108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES trading at ₹124.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹125.85

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at 124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 123.97 and 125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at 124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares plummeted by -99999.99% to 124.65. In contrast, Nifty experienced a 23.61% increase, reaching 22502.00 in the same 1-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.8%
3 Months-6.18%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-8.92%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.52Support 1123.97
Resistance 2126.38Support 2123.28
Resistance 3127.07Support 3122.42
20 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES volume yesterday was 183 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 647 k

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 162 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

20 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES closed at ₹125.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 125.7 & 124.15 yesterday to end at 125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

