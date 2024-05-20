FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : Fedbank Financial Services Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES opened at ₹125.05, reaching a high of ₹125.7 and a low of ₹124.15 before closing at ₹125.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹4604.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹153.5 and a 52-week low of ₹108.9. The BSE volume for the day was 12383 shares traded.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES share price is at ₹124.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹123.97 and ₹125.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹123.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 125.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The share price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES has dropped by -0.95% and is currently trading at ₹124.65. Over the past year, the price of FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES shares plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹124.65. In contrast, Nifty experienced a 23.61% increase, reaching 22502.00 in the same 1-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.8%
|3 Months
|-6.18%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-8.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.52
|Support 1
|123.97
|Resistance 2
|126.38
|Support 2
|123.28
|Resistance 3
|127.07
|Support 3
|122.42
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 162 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
FEDBANK FINANCIAL SERVICES Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.7 & ₹124.15 yesterday to end at ₹125.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
