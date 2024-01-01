Hello User
Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 156.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.8 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Federal Bank opened at 158.95 and closed at 155.45. The high for the day was 159, while the low was 154.9. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at 38,070.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 159.25, and the 52-week low was 120.9. The BSE volume for Federal Bank shares on that day was 358,108.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Federal Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Federal Bank share price update :Federal Bank trading at ₹156.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹156.05

The current data for Federal Bank stock shows that the price is 156.8. There has been a 0.48 percent change, with a net change of 0.75.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Federal Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-3.34%
6 Months23.78%
YTD12.3%
1 Year13.44%
01 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Federal Bank share price Today :Federal Bank trading at ₹156.4, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹156.05

The current price of Federal Bank stock is 156.4 with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.22. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹155.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Federal Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 358,108. The closing price for the stock was 155.45.

