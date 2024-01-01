Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Surges in Positive Trading Session

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Federal Bank opened at ₹158.95 and closed at ₹155.45. The high for the day was ₹159, while the low was ₹154.9. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹38,070.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹159.25, and the 52-week low was ₹120.9. The BSE volume for Federal Bank shares on that day was 358,108.
The current data for Federal Bank stock shows that the price is ₹156.8. There has been a 0.48 percent change, with a net change of 0.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|-3.34%
|6 Months
|23.78%
|YTD
|12.3%
|1 Year
|13.44%
The current price of Federal Bank stock is ₹156.4 with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.22. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Federal Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 358,108. The closing price for the stock was ₹155.45.
