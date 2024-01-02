Hello User
Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 156.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.5 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The Federal Bank's stock opened at 156.4 and closed at 156.05 on the last trading day. The highest price it reached during the day was 157.15, while the lowest price was 155.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 38,082.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25, and the 52-week low is 120.9. The stock had a trading volume of 419,504 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹156.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Federal Bank was 419,504 shares, and the closing price was 156.05.

