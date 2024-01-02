Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹156.4 and closed at ₹156.05 on the last trading day. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹157.15, while the lowest price was ₹155.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,082.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25, and the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The stock had a trading volume of 419,504 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.