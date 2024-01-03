Hello User
Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024


1 min read . 08:05 AM IST


Federal Bank stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -2.91 %. The stock closed at 156.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.95 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The Federal Bank opened at 157.75 and closed at 156.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 157.75 and a low of 151.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,975.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 159.25 and 120.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 371,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹156.5 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of trading for Federal Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 371,653. The closing price for the stock was 156.5.

