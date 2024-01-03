Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The Federal Bank opened at ₹157.75 and closed at ₹156.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹157.75 and a low of ₹151.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,975.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹159.25 and ₹120.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 371,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.