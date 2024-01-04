Hello User
Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 151.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.95 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Federal Bank was 153.05, and the close price was 151.95. The stock reached a high of 153.05 and a low of 151.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,926.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25, and the 52-week low is 120.9. The BSE volume for the day was 532,444 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Federal Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Federal Bank share price update :Federal Bank trading at ₹153.95, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹151.75

The current data of Federal Bank stock shows that the stock price is 153.95 and has experienced a percent change of 1.45. The net change in the stock price is 2.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.45% or 2.2. This information provides insight into the recent performance of Federal Bank stock.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Federal Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.46%
3 Months-5.8%
6 Months13.84%
YTD-2.82%
1 Year10.16%
04 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Federal Bank share price Today :Federal Bank trading at ₹151.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹151.95

The current stock price of Federal Bank is 151.75, which represents a decrease of 0.13% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.2.

04 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹151.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Federal Bank was 532,444 shares. The closing price for the stock was 151.95.

