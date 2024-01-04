Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Soars on Positive Trading Day

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Federal Bank was ₹153.05, and the close price was ₹151.95. The stock reached a high of ₹153.05 and a low of ₹151.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,926.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25, and the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The BSE volume for the day was 532,444 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Federal Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹153.95 and has experienced a percent change of 1.45. The net change in the stock price is 2.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.45% or ₹2.2. This information provides insight into the recent performance of Federal Bank stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|-5.8%
|6 Months
|13.84%
|YTD
|-2.82%
|1 Year
|10.16%
The current stock price of Federal Bank is ₹151.75, which represents a decrease of 0.13% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.2.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Federal Bank was 532,444 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹151.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!