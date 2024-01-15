 Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Soars on Strong Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Soars on Strong Trading Day

10 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 02:18 PM IST
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 151.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.7 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Federal Bank saw an open price of 152.15 and a close price of 151.25. The stock reached a high of 153.25 and a low of 151.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Federal Bank is currently at 36,932.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25 and the 52-week low is 120.9. On the BSE, a total of 295,988 shares were traded for Federal Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 02:18:18 PM IST

Federal Bank January futures opened at 151.7 as against previous close of 151.15

Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 153.35 with a bid price of 153.35 and an offer price of 153.45. The offer quantity is 20,000 shares while the bid quantity is 25,000 shares. The open interest for Federal Bank stands at 99,240,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Jan 2024, 02:17:04 PM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Federal Bank stock reached a low of 151.3 and a high of 153.25 during the current trading day.

15 Jan 2024, 01:45:29 PM IST

Federal Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Federal Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 Jan 2024, 01:41:40 PM IST

Federal Bank share price NSE Live :Federal Bank trading at ₹152.7, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹151.25

The current stock price of Federal Bank is 152.7. There has been a 0.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

15 Jan 2024, 01:39:41 PM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days150.99
10 Days152.45
20 Days153.80
50 Days151.11
100 Days147.90
300 Days138.64
15 Jan 2024, 01:31:13 PM IST

Top active options for Federal Bank

Top active call options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 13:31 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 4.45 (+17.11%) & 9.0 (+20.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 13:31 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 145.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 4.8 (-3.03%) & 2.7 (-8.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

15 Jan 2024, 01:17:49 PM IST

Federal Bank share price update :Federal Bank trading at ₹152.5, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹151.25

The current stock price of Federal Bank is 152.5, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 1.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% or 1.25 rupees.

15 Jan 2024, 01:14:27 PM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Federal Bank stock reached a low of 151.3 and a high of 153.25 during the current day.

15 Jan 2024, 12:48:00 PM IST

Federal Bank January futures opened at 151.7 as against previous close of 151.15

Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 152.4 with a bid price of 152.85 and an offer price of 152.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 35,000 and a bid quantity of 5,000. The open interest for Federal Bank is 99,050,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Jan 2024, 12:38:46 PM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India52.440.490.9455.9922.2545522.85
Bandhan Bank232.452.351.02272.0182.237443.89
Federal Bank152.451.20.79159.25120.932261.49
Bank Of Maharashtra50.031.743.651.922.833672.67
Punjab & Sind Bank45.350.81.853.6123.0630737.26
15 Jan 2024, 12:24:30 PM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Federal Bank stock had a low price of 151.3 and a high price of 153.25 for the current day.

15 Jan 2024, 12:20:10 PM IST

Federal Bank share price NSE Live :Federal Bank trading at ₹152.15, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹151.25

The current data for Federal Bank stock shows that its price is 152.15. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.9.

15 Jan 2024, 12:00:01 PM IST

Top active options for Federal Bank

Top active call options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 12:00 were at strike price of 165.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 2.8 (+7.69%) & 8.35 (+11.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 12:00 were at strike price of 150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 145.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 5.0 (+1.01%) & 3.0 (+1.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

15 Jan 2024, 11:40:22 AM IST

Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹151.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Federal Bank was 295,988 shares, with a closing price of 151.25.

