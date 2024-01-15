Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Soars on Strong Trading Day

Federal Bank January futures opened at 151.7 as against previous close of 151.15 Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 153.35 with a bid price of 153.35 and an offer price of 153.45. The offer quantity is 20,000 shares while the bid quantity is 25,000 shares. The open interest for Federal Bank stands at 99,240,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Federal Bank stock reached a low of ₹151.3 and a high of ₹153.25 during the current trading day.

Federal Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Federal Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

Federal Bank share price NSE Live :Federal Bank trading at ₹152.7, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹151.25 The current stock price of Federal Bank is ₹152.7. There has been a 0.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.45.

Federal Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 150.99 10 Days 152.45 20 Days 153.80 50 Days 151.11 100 Days 147.90 300 Days 138.64

Top active options for Federal Bank Top active call options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 13:31 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹4.45 (+17.11%) & ₹9.0 (+20.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 13:31 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹4.8 (-3.03%) & ₹2.7 (-8.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Federal Bank share price update :Federal Bank trading at ₹152.5, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹151.25 The current stock price of Federal Bank is ₹152.5, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 1.25.

Federal Bank January futures opened at 151.7 as against previous close of 151.15 Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 152.4 with a bid price of 152.85 and an offer price of 152.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 35,000 and a bid quantity of 5,000. The open interest for Federal Bank is 99,050,000.

Federal Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Central Bank Of India 52.44 0.49 0.94 55.99 22.25 45522.85 Bandhan Bank 232.45 2.35 1.02 272.0 182.2 37443.89 Federal Bank 152.45 1.2 0.79 159.25 120.9 32261.49 Bank Of Maharashtra 50.03 1.74 3.6 51.9 22.8 33672.67 Punjab & Sind Bank 45.35 0.8 1.8 53.61 23.06 30737.26 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Federal Bank share price NSE Live :Federal Bank trading at ₹152.15, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹151.25 The current data for Federal Bank stock shows that its price is ₹152.15. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 0.9.

Top active options for Federal Bank Top active call options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 12:00 were at strike price of ₹165.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹2.8 (+7.69%) & ₹8.35 (+11.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Federal Bank at 15 Jan 12:00 were at strike price of ₹150.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹5.0 (+1.01%) & ₹3.0 (+1.69%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.