Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 153 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.95 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, the Federal Bank opened at 152.15 and closed at 151.25. The stock reached a high of 153.25 and a low of 151.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently 37,236.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25 and the 52-week low is 120.9. On the BSE, a total of 1,096,535 shares of the bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Federal Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Federal Bank share price Today :Federal Bank trading at ₹153.95, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹153

The stock price of Federal Bank is currently at 153.95 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 0.95.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹151.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Federal Bank shares traded on BSE was 1,096,535 shares. The closing price of the shares was 151.25.

