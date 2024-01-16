Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Surges in Trading Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : Yesterday, the Federal Bank opened at ₹152.15 and closed at ₹151.25. The stock reached a high of ₹153.25 and a low of ₹151.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹37,236.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25 and the 52-week low is ₹120.9. On the BSE, a total of 1,096,535 shares of the bank were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Federal Bank is currently at ₹153.95 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 0.95.
On the last day, the volume of Federal Bank shares traded on BSE was 1,096,535 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹151.25.
