Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹153.95 and closed at ₹153. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹155.25, while the lowest price was ₹147.8. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹36,433.11 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹159.25 and ₹120.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,039,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.