Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Federal Bank stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 153 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.7 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Federal Bank's stock opened at 153.95 and closed at 153. The highest price recorded during the day was 155.25, while the lowest price was 147.8. The market capitalization of the bank is 36,433.11 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 159.25 and 120.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,039,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹153 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Federal Bank was 2,039,008 shares. The closing price for the stock was 153.

