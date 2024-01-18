Hello User
Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.54 %. The stock closed at 149.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.9 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Federal Bank saw an open price of 149.65 and a close price of 149.7. The stock reached a high of 149.65 and a low of 143.9. The market capitalization of Federal Bank is currently at 35,508.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25, while the 52-week low is 120.9. The BSE volume for Federal Bank on this day was 1,820,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹149.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Federal Bank on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,820,629 shares. The closing price of the stock was 149.7.

