Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Federal Bank saw an open price of ₹149.65 and a close price of ₹149.7. The stock reached a high of ₹149.65 and a low of ₹143.9. The market capitalization of Federal Bank is currently at ₹35,508.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25, while the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The BSE volume for Federal Bank on this day was 1,820,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.