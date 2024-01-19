Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹145.2 and closed at ₹145.9. The stock had a high of ₹149.2 and a low of ₹142.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,812.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25 and the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The stock had a trading volume of 813,718 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.