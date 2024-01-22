Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Federal Bank was ₹147.1, and the close price was ₹146.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹148.05, while the low was ₹145.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,423.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25, and the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,265,903 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Federal Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Maharashtra 53.17 1.51 2.92 52.8 22.8 35786.05 Bandhan Bank 229.45 3.25 1.44 272.0 182.2 36960.64 Federal Bank 145.55 -1.05 -0.72 159.25 120.9 30801.31 Punjab & Sind Bank 47.78 1.95 4.25 53.61 23.06 32384.26 RBL Bank 268.7 3.0 1.13 300.5 131.6 16110.39

Federal Bank share price NSE Live :Federal Bank trading at ₹145.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹146.6 The current data shows that the stock price of Federal Bank is ₹145.55. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.05.

Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Federal Bank stock had a low price of ₹145.2 and a high price of ₹148.05 on the current day.

Federal Bank January futures opened at 147.3 as against previous close of 146.6 Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 145.55. The bid price stands at 145.85, while the offer price is at 146.05. The offer quantity is 20000, and the bid quantity is 5000. The open interest of the stock is 84035000.

Federal Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.01% 3 Months -8.33% 6 Months 9.24% YTD -6.15% 1 Year 7.76%

