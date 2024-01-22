 Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil | Mint
Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil
LIVE UPDATES

Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 146.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.55 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Federal Bank was 147.1, and the close price was 146.6. The stock's high for the day was 148.05, while the low was 145.2. The market capitalization of the company is 35,423.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25, and the 52-week low is 120.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,265,903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:44:53 AM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Maharashtra53.171.512.9252.822.835786.05
Bandhan Bank229.453.251.44272.0182.236960.64
Federal Bank145.55-1.05-0.72159.25120.930801.31
Punjab & Sind Bank47.781.954.2553.6123.0632384.26
RBL Bank268.73.01.13300.5131.616110.39
22 Jan 2024, 10:23:46 AM IST

The current data shows that the stock price of Federal Bank is 145.55. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.05, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 1.05.

22 Jan 2024, 10:10:07 AM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Federal Bank stock had a low price of 145.2 and a high price of 148.05 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05:44 AM IST

Federal Bank Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:01:10 AM IST

Federal Bank January futures opened at 147.3 as against previous close of 146.6

Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 145.55. The bid price stands at 145.85, while the offer price is at 146.05. The offer quantity is 20000, and the bid quantity is 5000. The open interest of the stock is 84035000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:53:34 AM IST

The current data for Federal Bank stock shows that the price is 145.55, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are both negative. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current market conditions.

22 Jan 2024, 09:43:13 AM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.01%
3 Months-8.33%
6 Months9.24%
YTD-6.15%
1 Year7.76%
22 Jan 2024, 09:05:51 AM IST

The current data of Federal Bank stock shows that its price is 145.55. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.05.

22 Jan 2024, 08:18:20 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Federal Bank had a volume of 1,265,903 shares and closed at a price of 146.6.

