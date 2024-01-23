Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹147.1 and closed at ₹146.6. The stock reached a high of ₹148.05 and a low of ₹145.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,423.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25, while the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,903 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

