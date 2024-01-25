Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Federal Bank's open price was ₹140.85 and the close price was ₹140.25. The stock reached a high of ₹143.3 and a low of ₹139.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,623.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25 and the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 777,566 shares.
25 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹140.25 on last trading day
