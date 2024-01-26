Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 142.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.8 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Federal Bank saw an open price of 142.85, a close price of 142.25, a high of 143.5, and a low of 140.6. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 34,514.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25, while the 52-week low is 120.9. The BSE volume for the day was 696,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Federal Bank share price Today :Federal Bank trading at ₹141.8, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹142.25

The current data of Federal Bank stock shows that the price is 141.8. There has been a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.45.

26 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹142.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Federal Bank on the BSE had a volume of 696,563 shares and closed at a price of 142.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.