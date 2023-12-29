comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 11:51:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.30 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 796.15 5.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 464.40 0.04%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 640.60 -1.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.70 -1.10%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Surges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 155.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.9 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Federal Bank was 158.95 and the close price was 155.45. The stock had a high of 159 and a low of 156. The market cap of the company is 38,131.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 159.25 and the 52-week low is 120.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 171,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 11:51:36 AM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161617
Buy5777
Hold6664
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
29 Dec 2023, 11:43:43 AM IST

Federal Bank share price update :Federal Bank trading at ₹155.9, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹155.45

The current stock price of Federal Bank is 155.9 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.29% or 0.45.

29 Dec 2023, 11:37:34 AM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India50.520.330.6655.9922.2543856.11
Bandhan Bank240.651.40.59272.0182.238764.78
Federal Bank156.30.850.55159.25120.933076.22
Bank Of Maharashtra44.92-0.45-0.9951.922.830233.39
Punjab & Sind Bank43.430.180.4253.6123.0629435.93
29 Dec 2023, 11:30:22 AM IST

Federal Bank December futures opened at 158.7 as against previous close of 157.0

Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 156.2. The bid price is 156.95 with a bid quantity of 25,000, while the offer price is 157.05 with an offer quantity of 5,000. The open interest stands at 88,480,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Dec 2023, 11:14:26 AM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Federal Bank stock's low price for today was 155.9, while the high price reached 159.

29 Dec 2023, 11:09:08 AM IST

Federal Bank share price update :Federal Bank trading at ₹156.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹155.45

The current price of Federal Bank stock is 156.2, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

29 Dec 2023, 10:52:17 AM IST

Top active options for Federal Bank

Top active call options for Federal Bank at 29 Dec 10:52 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 170.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.7 (+5.62%) & 1.9 (+5.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for Federal Bank at 29 Dec 10:52 were at strike price of 135.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 145.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 0.65 (-0.0%) & 2.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Dec 2023, 10:35:54 AM IST

Federal Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India50.580.390.7855.9922.2543908.19
Bandhan Bank241.11.850.77272.0182.238837.27
Federal Bank156.20.750.48159.25120.933055.06
Bank Of Maharashtra44.9-0.47-1.0451.922.830219.93
Punjab & Sind Bank43.360.110.2553.6123.0629388.48
29 Dec 2023, 10:20:05 AM IST

Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹155.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Federal Bank on BSE was 171,406 shares. The closing price of the stock was 155.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App