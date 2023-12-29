Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Surges in Trading Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Federal Bank was ₹158.95 and the close price was ₹155.45. The stock had a high of ₹159 and a low of ₹156. The market cap of the company is ₹38,131.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹159.25 and the 52-week low is ₹120.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 171,406 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|17
|Buy
|5
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Federal Bank is ₹155.9 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.29% or ₹0.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Central Bank Of India
|50.52
|0.33
|0.66
|55.99
|22.25
|43856.11
|Bandhan Bank
|240.65
|1.4
|0.59
|272.0
|182.2
|38764.78
|Federal Bank
|156.3
|0.85
|0.55
|159.25
|120.9
|33076.22
|Bank Of Maharashtra
|44.92
|-0.45
|-0.99
|51.9
|22.8
|30233.39
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|43.43
|0.18
|0.42
|53.61
|23.06
|29435.93
Federal Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 156.2. The bid price is 156.95 with a bid quantity of 25,000, while the offer price is 157.05 with an offer quantity of 5,000. The open interest stands at 88,480,000.
The Federal Bank stock's low price for today was ₹155.9, while the high price reached ₹159.
The current price of Federal Bank stock is ₹156.2, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Federal Bank at 29 Dec 10:52 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹170.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.7 (+5.62%) & ₹1.9 (+5.56%) respectively.
Top active put options for Federal Bank at 29 Dec 10:52 were at strike price of ₹135.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹145.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹0.65 (-0.0%) & ₹2.3 (-0.0%) respectively.
On the last day, the trading volume of Federal Bank on BSE was 171,406 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹155.45.
