Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Federal Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 142.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.8 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Federal Bank opened at 142.85 and closed at 142.25. The stock reached a high of 143.5 and a low of 140.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,514.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 159.25 and 120.9 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 696,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Federal Bank share price NSE Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹142.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Federal Bank was 696,563 shares. The closing price for the stock was 142.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!