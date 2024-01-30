Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹143.35 and closed at ₹141.8 on the last day of trading. The highest price during the day was ₹146.65, while the lowest price was ₹142.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,378.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹159.25 and ₹120.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,797 shares on the BSE.
The current data shows that the stock price of Federal Bank is ₹145.35. There has been a 2.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹3.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|3 Months
|-8.0%
|6 Months
|7.22%
|YTD
|-6.85%
|1 Year
|10.19%
The current data of Federal Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹145.35. There has been a percent change of 2.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.55, which suggests that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data indicates that the stock of Federal Bank has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Federal Bank on the BSE was 1,260,797. The closing price of the shares was ₹141.8.
