Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Federal Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 141.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.35 per share. Investors should monitor Federal Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Federal Bank Stock Price Today

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The Federal Bank's stock opened at 143.35 and closed at 141.8 on the last day of trading. The highest price during the day was 146.65, while the lowest price was 142.2. The market capitalization of the bank is 35,378.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 159.25 and 120.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Federal Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Federal Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months-8.0%
6 Months7.22%
YTD-6.85%
1 Year10.19%
30 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Federal Bank share price Today :Federal Bank trading at ₹145.35, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹141.8

The current data of Federal Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 145.35. There has been a percent change of 2.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.55, which suggests that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data indicates that the stock of Federal Bank has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Federal Bank share price Live :Federal Bank closed at ₹141.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Federal Bank on the BSE was 1,260,797. The closing price of the shares was 141.8.

