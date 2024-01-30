Federal Bank share price Today Live Updates : Federal Bank Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Federal Bank Share Price Today : The Federal Bank's stock opened at ₹143.35 and closed at ₹141.8 on the last day of trading. The highest price during the day was ₹146.65, while the lowest price was ₹142.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,378.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹159.25 and ₹120.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.